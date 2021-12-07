The events combine outdoor activities with mental resilience coaching, enabling the participants to accept what has happened in the past and start to find a new way forward.

They offer specific events for NHS staff members, with the most recent example being a five-day trip to the Lake District in October, which included activities such as kayaking and climbing.

One nurse from Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Lisa Walker, said the event helped her shift her perspective and overcome aspects of her life she was struggling with.

Staff at DBTH are being offered the chance to go on events organised by Climbing Out charity to rebuild their confidence, self-esteem, and motivation.

Nicol Whiteside, health and wellbeing coordinator at DBTH, said: “I feel a huge sense of achievement getting the Climbing Out Charity into DBTH, putting forward our colleagues who have been through any sort of trauma or life changing conditions.

“It shows our commitment to looking after our people and targeting those who could really benefit from the programmes.

“The feedback from our staff is enough for us to keep working with the charity as we have had people return from a long-term illness who can now sleep at night.

“I am really looking forward to getting more colleagues signed up to the 2022 five-day programmes and hearing their feedback afterwards.

“This is a wonderful opportunity and I believe we are leading the way here at DBTH.”