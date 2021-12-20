Bassetlaw Hospital shines with starlight as a tribute to NHS heroes and in memory of those lost to Covid-19

More than 30 stars of all shapes and sizes lit up across the buildings which make up Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The festive campaign has been made possible due to the support of 30 local businesses, organisations and families, who have paid between £300 and £1,500 to sponsor a star.

The headline sponsor, DFS, have for the second-year running committed £10,000, and in the process have helped to raise over £30,000 which will be directly reinvested into patient care, treatment and facilities, as well as the ‘serenity suite’ - a bereavement area for those who have experienced the loss of child within the hospital, campaigning for which will begin shortly.

The stars on the walls of Bassetlaw Hospital, in Worksop.

Chair of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust board, Suzy Brain England, said: “After the hard work of caring for our communities throughout the 22 month-long Covid pandemic, we felt that lighting up our Christmas Stars was a fitting tribute to our NHS and social care heroes, as well as those we have sadly lost to Covid-19.

"I hope this will bring a little bit of light, positivity and optimism to people as we head towards to the holiday period.

“Each star tells its own story, and hopefully, for those who have donated an illumination in memory of friend, family member or loved one, this will bring a degree of comfort this Christmas time.”

Sponsors for this campaign include a number of generous local families, individuals and schools, as well as the following businesses and organisations: Morrison’s at Retford, Worksop, Armthorpe and Balby, Retford Oaks, NHS Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group and Greencore.

Suzy added: “We know that many local people have asked how they can support us throughout the festive period as well as get involved with this star campaign.

As such, we have also provided the opportunity for individuals and families to sponsor and dedicate a digital star, for any sum, brightening a cyber night sky – to do so just search ‘DBTH Visufund’ on your search engine of choice."

“Finally, and on behalf of everyone at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, I wish you a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”