Bassetlaw Hospital set to significantly improve its early pregnancy assessment unit with new ultrasound machine

The machine for the hospital's early pregnancy assessment unit is being funded by the Serenity Appeal, a fundraising project recently launched by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals to improve local bereavement care and maternity facilities across the Trust.

The unit provides an urgent care service at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital for complications associated with pregnancy, including the diagnosis and management of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancies, and other common early pregnancy-related problems.

Funding from the appeal will see the purchase an ultrasound scanning machine for the Worksop hospital, which will replicate the service provided at DRI.

Currently, women attending the unit at Bassetlaw are escorted to the relevant area where there are a mix of patients, many of whom are attending for routine scans.

The new scanning machine will allow the team to offer a completely separate in-house service, and ensure that patients who are going through this challenging experience do so in a far more appropriate environment.

Early pregnancy assessment unit manager at DBTH, Caren Hudson, said: “Women attending the EPAU may require several appointments before a pregnancy loss can be diagnosed and further appointments following diagnosis.

"Trying to cope with the effects of bereavement, understanding why this has happened, the falling pregnancy hormone, and often having to make a decision regarding treatment and the physical recovery.

"These are extreme circumstances for any person to cope with, requiring ongoing support from loved ones, the EPAU team and our bereavement team.

“We believe that this investment will enable us to significantly improve the service and quality of care offered to those who require it, and ensures that we are doing all that we can to support our patients during this sad time.”

Sarah Dunning sadly experienced a miscarriage in late 2021 and was treated at Bassetlaw Hospital.

She said: “When we went into the early pregnancy unit for a scan, we were walked through the hospital to the scan department where I was faced with a room full of pregnant women and their partners.

"I absolutely hated being in this situation, I couldn’t look at anyone in the room.

"I was trying my hardest to not look in distress and to hold back the tears so that I did not cause any upset to the women waiting.

"When my name was finally called, I hesitated before going into the room as I knew this was it, this would be where it ends.”

Sarah has decided to support the Serenity Appeal by taking part in a variety of fundraising projects.

She said: “When I heard that the early pregnancy unit were hoping to buy a mobile ultrasound scanner so everything could be done in house through the unit, I knew I needed to do something to help.

"To know that my fundraising efforts will help take away that unnecessary additional distress and heartache from an already difficult situation just makes me feel like something positive has come out of my own loss.”

Funding for the Serenity Appeal has currently surpassed £20,000 in just over seven days and monies raised will also contribute towards the creation of a maternity bereavement room at DRI, called the Serenity Suite, the renovating of counselling rooms both at Bassetlaw and Doncaster, as well as the purchasing of the new scanning machine.

There are a number of ways to donate to the Serenity Appeal, whether you want to make a one-off donation, take part in a sponsored event or create your own fundraising project visit https://dbthcharity.co.uk/serenity-appeal/ for more details.