Bassetlaw Hospital installs 'boutique dome' for hardworking staff to enjoy during breaks

The crowd-funded area is resplendent with colourful plants and flowers and also has painted pebbles dotted around the gardens created by local school children.

Throughout the pandemic staff have worked tirelessly looking after patients, with ‘exceptional dedication and commitment’.

The dome, which will be onsite for a few months, is based in the Rainbow Memorial Garden which was created in September 2020 to remember all those sadly lost to Covid-19.

Due to government guidelines the hospital’s restaurants were closed and staff often would eat in their work areas with no time to take a break to rest and recharge.

Now restrictions are easing, it is hoped staff will use this opportunity to get away from their areas of work to take a much earned break and take time for themselves.

Karen Barnard, director of People and Organisational Development at the Trust and the executive in-charge of staff health and wellbeing, said : “This ‘staff room’ with a difference will ensure our colleagues, who have worked so incredibly hard throughout this pandemic, will be able to relax and unwind which is vitally important for their health and wellbeing.

“Rest and self-care are so important and never more so with what we have all been through over the last year.

“We hope staff enjoy this space and we will be looking at offering similar spaces at our other sites.”