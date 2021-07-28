Deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Jo White, said the hospital in Worksop has a lack of nurses – but work is being done to train local people to degree level to tackle the issue.

She said: “We have employers who have significant gaps in terms of finding the people they need to employ.

“The crucial place is Bassetlaw Hospital where they do not have enough nurses.

“It started off as a partnership with the hospital so we could get local people to a degree level.

“The biggest issue is when people leave the area, they don’t generally come back.”

The comments were made during the City of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire economic prosperity committee held today at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Coun White added: “We were able to win funds for a skills hub in Worksop town centre.

“Bassetlaw, like many places in this area, has a low skills output, we need to raise people’s aspirations and opportunities.

“The ambition of having it in the town centre is to tackle the problems with town centres. They are facing significant decline.”

The Skills and Education Hub will address skills shortages for the NHS and local businesses.

D2N2 said at the time: “The former Bridge Court building at the gateway to Worksop Town Centre will be transformed from a long-term neglected eyesore into a modern and contemporary learning facility as Bassetlaw District Council, along with its partners, enter the next phase of realising a shared vision.

“The Worksop Access to Skills Hub will offer opportunities across a range of subjects including health and social care; digital and digital transformation; green technologies and low carbon and construction. It will create 50 jobs and support 300 learners.”