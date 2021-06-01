Bassetlaw Hospital declared coronavirus free

Staff at Bassetlaw Hospital have been praised for their dedication after the hospital was declared ‘Covid free’ today.

By Sophie Wills
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 3:53 pm

The Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust made the announcement this afternoon.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary, which is also operated by the trust, is also coronavirus free.

A spokesperson said: “We will say it ever so quietly, however, as of right now we don't have any active cases of Covid-19 within our hospitals.

Staff at Bassetlaw Hospital celebrate no active cases of coronavirus.

"How long it'll last, we can't say, but for now we will enjoy the moment.”

Residents are urged to continue to follow precautions to help keep the hospital coronavirus free indefinitely.

"Please continue doing what you're doing - stay safe, sensible and put your arm forward when called for your jab,” the spokesperson added.

"We've come so far in our fight against Covid-19, and we still need to remain cautious and do all we can to ensure we don't see a further spike.”

