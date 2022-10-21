Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Bassetlaw Hospital, has linked with Retford Oaks Academy, only the second school in the country to secure NHS foundation school in health status.

The partnership intends to develop opportunities and widen participation for pupils from the Bassetlaw area wishing to pursue a career in the health service, with an increased involvement from health professionals at the school, work experience and internship opportunities for pupils with a tailored approach to the Bassetlaw youngsters.

Jane West, academy assistant principal: “We are so excited to have been asked to play such a pivotal role in this initiative.

“Not only will our students benefit, but so will other students across Bassetlaw and the wider community."

The launch was marked by academy students showcasing their talents, from pencil sketches to sculptures of the solar system and live piano playing, alongside a spread of food made by hospitality and catering GCSE students.

Luke Dickinson, acting academy principal, said: “We are privileged to become the second school in the country to gain NHS FSiH status.

“We thank DBTH for making this initiative available to our students, which will increase their awareness and progression routes into the vast range of careers available to them with the country’s largest employer.”

Prof Alasdair Strachan, DBTH director of education and research, said: “In partnering with the school, we are providing pupils with ample opportunity to explore their interests across our 250 professions.

“This helps develop our partnership with other local schools, develop innovative ways of enthusing students about health and care which will also help develop a pipeline into this important workforce.”

Start-up funding for the FSiH project has been supported by The Health Foundation, NHS England and NHS Improvement, with the trust awarded £25,000 for the initiative.

Heather Widdup, academy executive principal, said: “This partnership will create a wealth of experiences and opportunities for students.

“We hope, by working together we can develop the skills and aspirations of the students so they, and the wider community, can benefit from this initiative.”

1. Catering to everyone Food at the launch was made by hospitality and catering GCSE students. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Tickling the ivories Pupils showcased their talents at the launch, including playing the piano. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Partnership working Students at the launch. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Listening in Delegates at the launch. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales