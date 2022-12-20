Bassetlaw health professionals urge people to use health services wisely this Christmas

From Christmas Day through to Wednesday, December 28, many GP surgeries and pharmacies will be running reduced opening times, with a select few remaining open during this period.

Medical and clinical staff at the Trust, which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital, are asking people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy festive break.

In the winter months, the Emergency Departments at both Bassetlaw Hospital and Doncaster Royal Infirmary see an increasing number of patients, making it more challenging for health professionals to treat those in urgent need of care.

Dr Tim Noble, executive medical director at DBTH, said: “With only a few days left until Christmas, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the festive period.

"We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency. However, if you do feel ill during Christmas, you can still seek advice by contacting NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, dialling 999.”

Here are some tips to help you choose health services wisely this winter:

- Self-care – A lot of illnesses or symptoms can be treated in your home by using a well-stocked medicine cabinet and by getting plenty of rest.

- NHS 111 – This 24 hour, seven day service offers confidential health advice and information over the phone.

- Pharmacist – Your local pharmacist is a highly trained healthcare professional who can give you advice on common illnesses and the medicines you need to treat them.

- GP – Your own GP is the best person to speak to about persistent health problems and illnesses that won’t go away. These include persistent coughs, joint pain and long term symptoms that haven’t suddenly deteriorated to a point where you are extremely unwell.