Bassetlaw Action Centre improves wellbeing
Health and Wellbeing Manager Paula Graham said “This course is important for people as we give them the tools to enable them to manage their health condition and get the most out of their life.”
The Staying well course has been developed by working directly with people who have long term conditions to improve their wellbeing by taking control of their situation. It teaches participants techniques to manage their lives and to self advocate, enabling greater understanding of their illness and reducing limitations.
The Staying Well course recently scored 9.2 out of 10 and participants felt that attending has helped their mental health. Tutor Norman Shaw said “This course gives people the tools they need to improve their lives. The groups are relaxed and informal and knowing that everyone there, including the tutors, have a long term condition helps people to really open up. I see a big difference in participants from the coming in the first session to leaving on the last. It’s very rewarding to be part of that.”
The new six week courses will run at Retford Tennis Club from Thursday 4th September 2025 and Thursday 8th January 2025 and at Oasis Community Centre, Worksop from Wednesday 15th October. Each weekly session is 2.5 hour and as groups need to be kept small places are limited and must be pre-booked. To find out more or to book a place please email [email protected] or call 01777 709650. More information can also be found at BassetlawActionCentre.org.uk.