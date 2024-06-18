Award for contribution to developing best patient care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philip Kinsella, Behavioural Psychotherapist in liaison psychiatry, at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, has been awarded a Fellowship Award by the British Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapies (BABCP), which is the Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) professional body.

The primary aim of the BABCP Fellowship is to recognise members who have made a significant contribution to the development of CBT and BABCP. A substantial contribution to CBT might be in areas of; clinical service; research; teaching/training; service development; or services to BABCP.

Philip works within working age liaison psychiatry, based at the QMC. He sees patients there with medically unexplained symptoms and medical conditions complicated by depression and anxiety disorders, and he has developed an expertise in these problems. He also provides supervision and training for colleagues. Philip has worked in liaison psychiatry for 24 years and is committed to providing patients with the best possible care.

He has written three CBT books: an introduction to CBT for mental health practitioners, CBT for long term conditions and medically unexplained symptoms, and CBT for chronic fatigue. He has published research and articles on topics such as factitious disorder (a serious mental disorder in which someone deceives others by appearing sick, by purposely getting sick or by self-injury); irritable bowel and anxiety.

Paula Vaughan, Mental Health Care Group Director at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Huge congratulations to Philip on this fantastic achievement. He is extremely committed to providing outstanding care to his patients, as well as supporting colleagues and students, through his commitment to sharing his knowledge and working on research. He thoroughly deserves this recognition.”