Autumn COVID-19 vaccinations now available
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025)
- have certain health conditions
- are pregnant
- are a frontline health or social care worker
- live in a care home for older adults.
People can book an appointment on the NHS App, phone 119 or online at https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/keep-warm-keep-well/ Both COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at the same time.
People eligible for the flu vaccine include:
- Other care home residents, carers and people who live with someone who has a weakened immune system.
- Children aged 2 to 17 (some children with certain health conditions can also get the COVID-19 vaccine).
School-aged children (from reception to Year 11) will mainly be offered their flu vaccinations at school.
Parents of children who are aged 2 or 3 (on or before 31 August 2024) should contact their GP surgery to book their child’s flu vaccination.
NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s Medical Director, Dr Dave Briggs, said: “It is important to top up your protection, even if you have had a vaccine or been ill with flu or COVID-19 before, as immunity fades over time and these viruses change each year.
“Respiratory viruses, such as flu, usually reach their peak over the festive and new year period. Nobody wants to miss out on the festive celebrations with their friends and family this winter and the vaccines provide the best possible protection.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.