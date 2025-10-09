Aurora Wellbeing Services marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

As pink ribbons appear across the UK this October, Aurora Wellbeing Services in Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough is raising awareness of breast cancer — and reinforcing its support for those affected.

Aurora offers free, holistic support to individuals and families affected by any cancer diagnosis. At its heart is a person centred approach: after a conversation with a wellbeing practitioner, clients receive tailored support, which may include emotional counselling, group therapy, workshops, exercise and nutrition classes, and beauty or holistic treatments.

One of the cornerstones of Aurora’s breast cancer work is Buzzom Buddies, a monthly meeting held every second Thursday of the month (2:30–3:30pm) in Valerie’s Tearoom, Aurora Bassetlaw. Aurora states it’s a chance “to speak to someone who has experienced breast cancer and find emotional support and friendship.”

Why breast screening matters

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Health officials agree: screening is one of the most effective tools we have to detect breast cancer early. When abnormalities are caught before symptoms appear, treatment options are wider and outcomes generally better. Yet many people miss invitations, delay appointments, or hesitate out of fear. Aurora is calling on everyone to take up screening, and to act quickly if they notice any changes — no matter how small.

A message from Aurora

“We recognise that a cancer diagnosis is not just about medical treatment, but how you cope emotionally, practically, and socially,” says the Aurora team. “We want people to know we are here — whether just after diagnosis, during treatment, or in survivorship. You don’t have to walk that road alone.”

For more information on Aurora’s services, or to self refer, call 01909 470985 or visit the Aurora website.