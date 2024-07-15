Aurora Wellbeing has a new CEO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aurora Wellbeing Services are excited to announce the appointment of Dee Sissons as their new Chief Executive Officer working across Bassetlaw, Doncaster, and Mexborough.

Dee grew up in Worksop and her love for caring was nurtured at an early age as a local St Johns Ambulance Cadet.

She trained as a nurse in Sheffield before becoming a Macmillan nurse in 2002 when Aurora was founded. She brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the role with her background in palliative care and recent role as Chief Executive for a Children’s Hospice in Leicestershire.

‘I am really humbled to be getting back to my roots, working with a committed team providing valuable support to our communities’ she said.

Dee outside the Aurora Bassetlaw building

A mum, nanny and great nan lots of her spare time is spent with family making pizza and ice-cream. Dee also knows how important it is to keep her ‘batteries recharged’, with a love of spinning, yoga and Pilates she is looking forward to trying some of the classes here at Aurora.

As we embark on a new path, Dee is excited for the future saying, ‘We are ambitious and as we start to develop our new strategy we will continue to build on our services and increasing our reach to those who need us within the local community.’

Dee replaces Debra Fores who has taken the decision to retire after overseeing the transformation of Aurora services and centres into what they are today.

Dr Phillip Foster, Chair of Trustees said ‘We are delighted to welcome Dee to the Aurora family and very much looking forward to working with her’.

As Dee settles into her new role, she is keen to develop new relationships with other local organisations so please do get in touch if you would like to visit Aurora, learn more about our work or help us raise awareness and funds for our Aurora sites.

About Aurora

Aurora is a local cancer charity providing support in Bassetlaw for people living with cancer or a long-term health condition. We have a variety of support groups, counselling services, exercise classes, beauty and holistic therapies as well as recreational and creative activities on offer not just for cancer clients but the public too. We are a community centre open for all with an in-house charity shop, Heritage Hub and Valerie’s Tearoom.

Upcoming events

Pimms & Canapes Ladies Night – Thursday 25th July 6.30pm – 9.30pmBack by popular demand. Join us in The Old Library Building for Pimms and Canapes on arrival, music by Annie Fotheringham, Finger Buffet, Craft Stalls, Hand Massage and impromptu fashion show – all for £15. Tickets on sale now from Aurora.

Jetstream ‘Shadows Tribute Night’ – Friday 26th July 7pm – 11pmFundraising event at Worksop Miners Welfare. Release your inner Hank Marvin and join us for live music and a finger buffet. Licensed bar available. Please note there are stairs to the venue for anyone with mobility issues. Tickets are £10 and are on sale now at Aurora.