The alliance brings together partner organisations including Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, to work towards eliminating smoking and tobacco-related harm, creating a smoke-free generation for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire by 2040.

Fewer people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire smoke than ever before, but smoking remains one of the largest causes of ill-health and early death in the area.

The vision document not only looks at helping smokers to quit, but also at the support needed to help prevent young people from starting to smoke.

The alliance wants to create a smoke-free generation for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire by 2040

It also outlines the work needed to tackle the wider causes of tobacco related inequalities, such as reducing exposure to second-hand smoke and access to illegal tobacco.

The plan’s four main themes are: Helping vulnerable groups to quit smoking; Effective regulation of tobacco products; Reducing exposure to second-hand smoke; Prevention and engagement with children and young people.

The city and county councils are also carrying out joint research to open a conversation about why people smoke and vape and how people feel about smoking in their communities.

The survey is open to anyone living in the county and regardless of whether or not they smoke or vape.

People can complete the survey here.

Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), portfolio holder for adult social care and health at the city council, said: “We do not underestimate the impact that smoking and tobacco use has on the lives of local residents.

"Those living in Nottingham city experience ill health earlier than many in England and smoking plays a large part in this driving some of the differences between Nottingham and other areas of the country, as well between the communities in our city.

“From the negative impact on finances, the health of those who smoke or who are around second-hand smoke, to the harm it can cause during pregnancy, it is hoped that the vision document and delivery plan can start us on our journey in creating a smoke-free generation for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire by 2040.

Coun Matt Barney (Con), county council cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “Smoking is an addiction that mainly develops in childhood. We’ve made a lot of progress to reduce our smoking rates, but smoking is still one of the largest causes of health inequalities across Nottinghamshire.

“We want to create a world where those born in Nottinghamshire never smoke.

"The alliance brings together partners to ensure the right support is available which will help people – particularly more vulnerable people – to stop smoking, prevent children and young people from starting to smoke in the first place, and reduce the impact illegal tobacco and exposure to second-hand smoke has on our communities.”

Nottingham city residents can access support on quitting smoking through Stubit!

