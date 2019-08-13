Air Ambulance a step closer to 24/7 service after big donation

More lives could now be saved by the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance thanks to a sky-high donation of more than £160,000 which will boost funds to help it fly 24 hours a day.

Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues and members all got onboard to make sure the Society’s community champions fundraising for the air ambulance rocketed during spring.

From hundreds of miles cycled and thousands of steps taken by colleagues in sponsored activities to pin badges and Gadsby’s lemon slices bought instore by customers, it all added up.

The total is the highest ever total raised through the community champions scheme.

Karen Jobling, chief executive at the air ambulance, said: ““It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Lincolnshire Co-op.

“The support shown by its customers and staff has been tremendous and the funds raised will enable our helicopter and life-saving crew to fly more missions, helping more patients in what is often their greatest hour of need.

“A huge thank you to all who have helped to raise this fantastic sum.

“When you see our helicopter flying across the skies, know that you have helped to make this happen and your support means so much.

“We hope that you’ll never need us, but if you do we will be there.”

The funding will help the air ambulance as it phases up from its current operating hours of 7am to 7pm seven day a week to 24/7 cover.

It’s currently in a two-year trial to do this but must increase funds to help support the move.

The ‘ambucopter’ as the aircraft is known, brings highly trained medics to the scene of incidents and emergencies within minutes, taking the equivalent of an A&E department to the scene.

The specialist crew provide critical care for seriously ill and injured people and can transport them to hospital in a fraction of the time taken by road.

The charity does this with no direct Government funding.

Instead, it is fuelled by generous contributions from the community.

Sam Turner, Lincolnshire Co-op’s community engagement manager Sam Turner said: “Thanks to the speed of the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and the skill of its crew, countless lives have been saved.

“Our colleagues and members really took it upon themselves to say thank you together by raising this money.

“We’re immensely proud to present this total to the air ambulance, knowing that it’ll fund more of the charity’s vital work across our area.”