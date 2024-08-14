Admissions paused at Worksop care home following critical watchdog inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Admissions have been paused at a Worksop care home following a critical inspection from a health watchdog.

A report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this month, following a visit to Greenacres Grange in March, identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, governance and safeguarding service users from abuse and improper treatment.

The home, run by Portland Care, currently provides nursing and personal care for 54 people living with dementia, people with a sensory impairment or physical disability.

Greenacres Grange, Wingfield Ave, Worksop

An emergency meeting was called by management for friends and relatives of residents following a number of concerns raised by the CQC, former staff members and concerned family members.

A letter from Portland Care to relatives, seen by your Guardian, states: “Following a meeting with the multidisciplinary team we are currently not admitting residents to Greenacres while we work through an action plan to address areas for development within the home.”

A report published by the CQC following an assessment in March 2024 assessed a total of nine quality statements from the safe, effective, caring, and well-led key questions and found areas of good practice and concern.

The report states: “We identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, governance and safeguarding service users from abuse and improper treatment.”

Concerns included residents being at risk of infection due to infection prevention and control processes, poor medicines management meant people’s health and wellbeing were at risk as people were not all receiving their medicines at the time they should have, Staff did not always report safeguarding concerns which placed people at risk of harm.

A CQC spokesman said: “We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to our concerns.”

Despite numerous approaches by your Guardian, Portland Care, which runs the facility, has so far failed to comment.