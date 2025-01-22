Yasmine McClory Foundation: Applications open for SEND adventure days
Inspired by Yasmine’s dedication to volunteering for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), this initiative provides inclusive experiences like climbing, canoeing, and paddleboarding.
These trips are designed to address the challenges schools face in offering such activities due to funding or staffing limitations. Each day is tailored to individual needs, helping participants build confidence, resilience, and friendships in a safe and supportive environment.
"These activity days offer SEND children a rare opportunity to safely challenge themselves, develop new skills, and find a supportive community of peers," says Jess McClory, spokesperson for the foundation. "We work closely with local providers to ensure every child has an unforgettable experience."
Who Can Apply?
Applications are open to education staff working with children in Key Stages 1 to 4. The program is aimed at SEND children and young people who would benefit from these enriching outdoor activities.
How to ApplyTo apply for a fully funded adventure day, visit the foundation’s website at https://www.yasminemccloryfoundation.org.uk/our-work/youth-activities
Join us in continuing Yasmine’s legacy of creating inclusive opportunities for all children to thrive.