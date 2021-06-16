Worksop's St Augustine's Primary announces plans to convert into an academy

St Augustine’s Primary, in Kilton, has announced plans to join The Forge Trust at the start of the new academic year in September.

As part of the conversion there will be a smaller classes, a new jumper as part of the uniform and a new school name, The St Augustine’s Academy.

The Forge Trust CEO and former pupil Lee Hessey and St Augustine's Primary headteacher Louise Seldon with year five pupils.

Lee Hessey, chief executive of The Forge Trust which has six other schools in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, is delighted his former primary school has joined ‘the team’.

He has fond memories of growing up in Kilton and attending St Augustine’s and is delighted about the new partnership which will see him work closely with headteacher Louise Seldon, his former year four teacher.

Mr Hessey said: “It is a privilege to work with the school again and be part of the community.

"I lived in Kilton for the majority of my childhood and have many great memories of the school.

"I am looking forward to working with the committed team that is already in place here at the school.”

Mr Hessey said the school will become part of a ‘genuine collaborative learning community’ with the other six schools, where quality of teaching and high educational standards are the key drivers for improvement.

Staff will work in a network of groups in all subjects and key areas where they can share ideas and best practice.

“Our teachers and leaders share policy and best practice,” he said.

"We are one big team at The Forge Trust.”

The school will become known as The St Augustine’s Academy and pupils will wear grey jumpers, rather than the current blue, while year five and six children will wear a blazer and tie.

Mr Hessey said there will be smaller class sizes and teachers will be able to focus on raising attainment and aspiration.

Mrs Seldon, who will also become the trust’s special educational needs leader, said excitement is mounting at the school”

“Staff have been overwhelmingly positive about joining the trust.