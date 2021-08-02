Worksop teacher speaks out as part of a campaign aimed at encouraging people to consider teaching as a career

New market research has revealed that more than three quarters of current university students and recent graduates surveyed in the East Midlands want personal growth opportunities as much as career progression.

More than three in four (76 per cent) surveyed agree that they have experienced fewer ‘breakthrough moments’ throughout the pandemic – moments in time where they felt they were progressing in their life, studies or work.

The national survey of 2,000 students and recent graduates for Get into Teaching - the national campaign aimed at encouraging people to consider teaching as a career – explores this group’s views on what moments of personal achievement mean to them and how this is impacting their future career decisions.

Pupils at Outwood Academy Portland.

George Robson, 28, a geography teacher at Outwood Academy Portland, Worksop Nottingham, said: “Breakthrough moments, however small or large, are a part of school life for both teachers and students. Knowing that you can have such a positive impact on people’s lives that extends well beyond the classroom makes teaching a very special job role. For me there is no feeling like it when a student experiences a wow moment with the wonder of the world and then is able to understand the geography of their wonder as a result of my guidance. It's special, and it's a privilege that I am able to enjoy every single day.”

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader of Education, said: “Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic many students and graduates are re-evaluating their future career plans and considering which industries, or parts of society, they want to work in.

“I would urge anyone who is motivated by the prospect of work that has meaning and purpose - where your achievements are rooted in helping young people to flourish in the world - to consider teaching as a career.”