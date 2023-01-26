Worksop secondary schools announce closure for four year groups as teachers set to strike

The headteachers at Worksop schools Outwood Academy Portland and Outwood Academy Valley, both run by Outwood Grange Academies Trust, have written to parents to announce plans for closure ahead of industrial action over pay and teachers’ recruitment and retention.

A ballot earlier this month revealed overwhelming support for the industrial action, with 90.4 per cent of National Education Union (NEU) members in England and Wales voting in favour of the strikes.

The action will see Nottinghamshire teachers and support staff walk out of the classroom on February 1, March 1, 15 and 16.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust has revealed plans for closure for most students at its schools, including Outwood Academy Valley.

The Government has offered teachers a 5 per cent rise, but the NEU is demanding a pay rise of 12 per cent for its members.

The Department for Education has said headteachers will be expected to take “all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during strike action.

However in a letter to parents, Dave Cavill, principal at Outwood Academy Valley, announced that “due to the number of staff taking action", the school has made the “difficult decision” to close on February 1 to all students except Year 11 and students classed as vulnerable.

He added that parents will be contacted again on plans for closure closer to the scheduled strike dates in March as Government officials are expected to hold talks with education unions to try and avert the industrial action.

Headteacher Danielle Sheehan at Outwood Academy Portland sent a similar letter to parents setting out the same plans for closure.

A spokesperson at Outwood Grange Academies Trust said: “Whilst we respect our colleagues' choice to take industrial action in the form of strikes, we have a responsibility to keep our schools open to the maximum number of children that our staffing levels will safely allow.

“All of our Nottinghamshire academies - Outwood Academy Kirkby, Outwood Academy Portland and Outwood Academy Valley, will be open to Year 11 and all vulnerable students as normal on Wednesday February 1, the first day of the NEU strike action.