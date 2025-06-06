Worksop schools score big for community with football event

More than 100 students and over 30 teachers took part in a football event at Worksop Town FC last week to raise funds for a school summer community action project.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff at Outwood Academy Portland and Outwood Academy Valley came together for two match events and penalty shootout activities in front of more than 1,000 spectators, including students, staff, parents and members of the local community.

The first match on the cards was a Portland v Valley student match, which ended in a 4 - 4 tie, leaving everything to play for in the staff match. Outwood Academy Valley staff came out on top with 2 goals to nil, crowning the school as overall winners for the event. The winners were presented with a trophy, designed and built by design and technology students at Outwood Academy Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carolyn Blundell, Community Executive Principal for both schools, said: “Since the inception of learning communities across the Trust, I have been very committed to exploring different ways of ensuring that there is a genuine commitment to ensuring that students and staff can feel a sense of connectedness. The creation of 'Out There' and the need to undertake fundraising activity linked to it provided a great opportunity to initiate that connectedness across Worksop by hosting an inter-academy football competition.

Outwood Academy Valley were triumphant on the day

“It was great to see so many students, staff, parents and members of the Worksop community supporting the event, allowing us to raise an incredible amount of money, which will be used to fund our students and their Out There projects this summer.

“The atmosphere was glorious and I’d like to thank everyone who made it possible and acknowledge the work of both schools, Amie Wood-Pickering and Worksop Town FC, in making it a brilliant success.”

The event raised over £2,200, which will go towards the Outwood Out There project, taking place for the first time this summer. The funds were raised through event ticket sales and the raffle with a signed Sheffield United football shirt as the top prize. The community action challenge is open to all students in Years 6 to 13, across all 42 Outwood schools, empowering young people to drive positive change in their local community. The programme was created in response to feedback from the Trust’s Student Voice activity, where students told senior leaders how important it is for them to get ‘Out There’ and shift the narrative around young people’s role in society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students will work in teams of up to four, along with a volunteer adult advisor and can either come up with their own community project or choose from a bank of projects put forward by local charities and organisations who would like support. Projects can be anything from giving time to a food bank, volunteering at a care home or organising a litter pick. It’s an opportunity for pupils to pursue whatever they are passionate about and make a difference in the area where they live.

One of the main events was a Portland v Valley student match which ended in a draw

When asked why they would like to participate in the programme, one student said: “It means I could make my community a little bit brighter than it was before.

Local organisations are already getting on board with the programme to offer financial support, give their expertise, lend their facilities or services, or volunteer their time. Sponsors include Leeds Rhinos, Connect Yorkshire, She Can Prosper, Banana Moon and YPO. As a Trust-wide initiative, students will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes and experiences!

It costs £20 to fund a team of four to carry out their community project, and donations are also welcome from individuals who would like to support our young people. If you'd like to donate or know someone who might, please visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/outwood-out-there, where you can donate as little as £1. To find out more about the programme, please visit outthere.outwood.com