Pupils in Year 8 at Outwood Academy Portland were sent home after school on Tuesday (December 7) with a letter stating they were to take the remainder of the week off school due to ‘staff absences’.

On Wednesday, the school sent a text stating this was now extended to the end of the half term, December 16, and Year 8 students will return to school in the new year.

Outwood Academy Portland has partially closed to the Year 8 group due to 'staff absence'.

Parents believe Year 8 students have been ‘targeted’ to learn from home as they are the ‘least important year’, said one mother.

She said: “All the other year groups are in school apart from year eight.

“These are the children that left primary school with no leavers ceremonies, nothing, because it was in the first lockdown, and apparently they're the group that have been least affected.

“If we don't send them to school, we get fined or if they don't wear the right shoes, they get sent home, what's the consequence to that school [for sending the year group home]?

“They don't get to see their friends now before Christmas, no exchanging presents or cards or that last week leading up to Christmas.

“My child is in a safe, loving family home, but there's lots of children who will be at home and they’ll be left at home on the run up to Christmas.”

Michele Gregory, PA to the principal of Outwood Academy Portland, said: “Unfortunately due to staff absences we have had to take the sad decision to close the academy to year 8 students.

“We understand the frustrations and concerns of the students, and their parents, as we feel for them as well but we ask for patience during this challenging time.

“This is obviously a decision we have not taken lightly and we would not take such action unless it was absolutely necessary.