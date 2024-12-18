Worksop school remains Good after latest Ofsted inspection

A Worksop school remains Good in the eyes of Ofsted following the latest visit from the Government watchdog.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Augustine’s Academy on Longfellow Drive, which is part of the Forge Trust, was rated Good on its previous inspection before Ofsted’s working changed in September when overall effectiveness grades were removed from graded inspections.

St Augustine’s was, before September 2024, judged to be good for its overall effectiveness and inspectors returned in November to assess if the school had taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at that previous inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is called an ungraded inspection, and it is carried out under section 8 of the Education Act 2005.

St Augustine's head Chris Hind and pupils are proud to still be rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Submitted

Ofsted reported that the school had indeed maintained its previous levels so it remains Good.

The report said pupils were ‘confident and enthusiastic about their learning and enjoy attending’ and that they ‘like their lessons and say that their teachers are helpful’.

Inspectors said school leaders ‘have high expectations for pupils and this is demonstrated through the ambitious curriculum’ and that teachers ‘have strong subject knowledge’ and ‘present learning effectively and provide appropriate resources to help pupils to apply their learning independently’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children in the early years ‘enjoy learning outdoors and taking part in activities that aid their physical development’ and there are ‘a range of leadership opportunities for pupils’.

The report noted that reading is prioritised in the school and that pupils ‘speak positively about the new behaviour system in school’.

It added: “Leaders have recently adopted a new vision for the school and staff and pupils understand this well.”

On where the school needs to improve, the report said it should ‘develop teaching approaches that enable pupils to consistently retrieve prior knowledge to help them to remember important concepts’ that not all not all staff and pupils follow the new behaviour policy consistently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: “Sometimes, pupils with more complex behaviour needs demonstrate challenging behaviour.

"The school should provide appropriate training so that all staff feel confident in managing pupils with complex behaviour needs consistently well.”

Chris Hind, school principal was delighted with the overall report and said he was proud to see the school maintain it’s Good standard.

He said: “Although the overall judgement has gone, we’re still classed as Good for our teaching and learning, our leadership and management, our personal development, our behaviour and attitudes and our early years which we’re exceptionally proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the first time the school has been assessed since it became an academy and part of the Forge Trust and we’ve put a lot of development and work areas into school.

"Last year alone, we invested in our early years section and made sure the outside of our reception area is all new, we’ve installed a new boiler and heating system into one of our buildings and invested in the outdoor area of our nursery section as well, making sure we are getting it right early on and to share that with the local community of Worksop.

“That’s where we sit as a school and that’s what we’re proud of.