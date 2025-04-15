Worksop school raises £7,500 to support families who have lost their babies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Worksop has raised a huge £7,500 to support families at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust who have lost their babies.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maternity Bereavement Team at the Trust will use the funds to purchase important memory-making items, such as sibling books and wipeable push chairs.

Emma Williams, Early Years Lead at Norbridge Academy, gave birth to Archie Williams at 37 weeks on 3 August 2024, but sadly he was stillborn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma said: “When your baby is stillborn, or dies after birth, all that you have is a short amount of time and memories.

Norbridge Academy fundraises for DBTH Charity.

Emma, along with her husband, Lee, and immediate family, spent time in the dedicated bereavement room at Doncaster Royal Infirmary: the Serenity Suite.

Emma continued: “Without the opportunities such as the Serenity Suite, their unbelievable staff and facilities, families like ours would not have the time to make those precious memories.”

To commemorate Archie and to show their thanks and support for the bereavement team, the Norbridge community, alongside Emma, Lee, their son Henry and wider family, rallied together and raised thousands for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicknamed ‘Sprint to the Stars and the Moon’, the school began their fundraising campaign in December 2024 with a sponsored sprint.

Norbridge Academy fundraises for DBTH Charity.

Pupils of Norbridge Academy, from nursery age up to 11-years-old, joined the sponsored sprint around the school field.

Raising such a phenomenal sum was only possible through the generosity of parents, families and friends, explained Emma.

Emma said: “With the money raised we can give families in our local and wider communities the precious gift of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is the best we can do, and we promised our little boy that we would do everything that we could to honour him, creating a legacy to be proud of.”

Lee also received a sizable donation from his work, Northpoint Fire and Security.

Rebecca Jackson Head of Academy at Norbridge said: “At Norbridge Academy we are a team and a community that comes together no matter what the circumstance.

“I wrote to parents to ask for their support in raising money in memory of a beautiful baby boy. We are astounded at the final total and feel very proud to work with such a wonderful group of families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma and Lee still receive monthly, supportive check-ins from Rhian Morris and Kirsty Barker, two of the Specialist Maternity Bereavement Midwives at the Trust.

Rhian said: “At such a devastating time, the memory-making items we provide for bereaved families have a significant, positive impact on their grieving process, allowing them to make important memories before they say goodbye.”

Sibling books support children’s understanding of death, validate their feelings, and help them feel connected to their sibling, even though they are gone.

Wipeable push chairs are used by families to stroll with their baby to our outdoor bereavement space, the Butterfly Garden, allowing them to create special memories together in a serene, outdoor setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian continued: “We cannot express how extremely grateful we are for Emma and the school’s generous donation.

“The impact of their fundraising, and the difference it will make, will be immeasurable.”

Visit the charity website to find out more: dbthcharity.co.uk/