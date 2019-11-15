Worksop school is good - and that’s official

Staff at a Worksop school are all smiles after it was rated good by education bosses – for the second time in less than a year.

Worksop Priory CE Primary Academy was visited by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted in February, when it was found to be good with outstanding qualities – sparking the further, longer inspection.

And in their newly published report following the second visit, inspectors said the school’s early years provision, education quality and leadership and management were good, while pupils’ behaviour and attitudes and personal development were outstanding, giving an overall rating of good.

Phil Abbott, executive headteacher at the Holles Street school, which has 246 pupils, aged three-11, on roll, said: “We’re pleased a lot of our outstanding features have been recognised, particularly about pupils’ behaviour and attitudes to learning.

“We fell short in a couple of areas, but the inspectors recognised we are already working on those areas and will continue to do that.

“The report recognised that the overall education we give our children allows them to be confident, happy, resilient learners and are equipped with skills that will stand them in good stead as they move on to the next part of their education and beyond.

“We put a lot of emphasis on academic achievement, because we have high expectations. Underpinning that is encouraging the children to have high aspirations themselves.”

“I’m really proud of the staff. the children are excellent young people and we have got very supportive parents and governors who take great pride in the school.”

The inspection team said school leaders “want every pupil to be well prepared for the next stage in their life and “seek to make a difference to pupils’ lives”.

Leaders were also praised for “identifying pupils’ needs quickly”, while children were said to support each other.

The inspectors said safeguarding was effective and that pupils enjoy listening to their teachers reading, a regular occurrence.

However, they said “leaders have not made sure the teaching of all subjects consistently builds on pupils’ knowledge of the concepts in individual subjects”, and also that “in a few subjects, pupils do not recall prior learning well”.