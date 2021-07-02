Worksop school honoured with Arts Council England award

Norbridge Academy was praised for the way it has adapted its provision throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, including offering virtual dance workshops, creating digital resources to support reading and providing online music lessons.

The Arts Council England report also noted Norbridge Academy’s use of the arts to support well-being by introducing art and music therapy and in supporting vulnerable children during the lockdown.

Year 6 children at the school are currently rehearsing ahead of live streaming their version of the musical ‘The Jungle Book’ to parents and families, which has included children creating their own dances and making costumes and props for the show.

Arts opportunities are embedded throughout the whole school curriculum, which includes weekly French, Music and Gymnastics lessons delivered by specialist teachers.

George Huthart, head teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Artsmark Silver Award.

"This award recognises the hard work of the staff and children, and it is testimony to our commitment to providing a world-class arts experience for all children at Norbridge Academy.

The children enjoying a music lesson.

“The arts continue to remain a focus at our school as they help to provide children with new skills, confidence and challenges, which is in line with our vision and values.

“Our school belief system is to Be the Best You Can Be and this is central to everything we do as a school.”

Outside of weekly lessons children also run a school radio station, take part in small group guitar lessons and have created artwork for the Bassetlaw Hospital maternity ward and Notts police. Children from Norbridge Academy have also taken part in live creative writing sessions with author and writer, Pie Corbett.

Groups of children have written and recorded their own songs, including achieving second place in a national French songwriting competition, and have composed and released other songs on Spotify and Apple Music to raise money for charity.”