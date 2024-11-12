Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop school has been rated ‘Good’ on its latest inspection by Ofsted.

Outwood Academy Portland on Netherton Road was inspected in September and was rated good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth form provision – leading to a Good rating overall.

Danielle Sheehan, school principal, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of our inspection, it was overwhelming to see our students keen to share how happy they are learning at Portland.

“The inspectors could see the love and care from all of our staff, which in turn leads to high quality learning – I’m bursting with pride.”

Outwood Academy Portland students with principal, Danielle Sheehan. Photo: Submitted

The report noted that high behavioural standards are set and met and most pupils comment that they are happy at school.

It continued: “Pupils benefit from a range of well-thought-through opportunities to support their personal and character development.

"They take pride in their achievements and enjoy extra-curricular activities.

"The school has undergone significant changes in recent years.

"Leaders know the school very well and lead with a shared vision and strong moral purpose.

"The school has improved behaviour and the quality of education.

“This has brought about much improvement in behaviour and most pupils’ attitudes to school.

“As a result, the number of suspensions has reduced significantly in the last two years.

“Parents are appropriately supported and challenged when their children do not attend regularly.

“Consequently, attendance is improving.

“However, too many pupils, including disadvantaged pupils, do not value their education and are often absent, which affects their learning and progress.”

Inspectors also praised Portland’s quality of education and noted that the curriculum includes ‘a range of subjects that appropriately meet pupils’ interests and prepare them for their next steps’.

They said: “Staff support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) by adapting teaching to meet their needs.

"However, there is more to be done to embed higher learning expectations for all pupils, including pupils with SEND.

"The school’s published outcomes for disadvantaged year 11 pupils in 2023 are not reflective of the curriculum that pupils are learning now.

"Currently, the curriculum and its delivery is enabling disadvantaged pupils to know and remember more.”

Inspectors also praised the school’s ‘Portland Read’ initiative for encouraging younger pupils to develop a love of reading.

The report also praised the school’s high expectations of sixth-form students and says they are ‘well prepared for their next steps’.

"Overwhelmingly, staff are upbeat about the school.

"They appreciate training opportunities and welcome steps to make their workload more manageable.

"Staff morale is positive and they are very proud to be part of the school.”

On where the school needed to improve, the report said learning expectations were not as high as they could be for all pupils and that some were absent too often.

Carolyn Blundell, associate executive principal, said: “I am delighted that the hard work of Mrs Sheehan and her team has been recognised in this inspection and the report recognises what a special place Outwood Academy Portland is.

“I would also like to thank the students for their contribution to the inspection process and their hard work and dedication every day.

"It is a delight to be involved and I look forward to working with the school in the coming months and years.”