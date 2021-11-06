The children, from Norbridge Academy, stayed overnight at school as they took part in a variety of activities before taking to their blogs to create inspired pieces of writing.

As part of their day, the children visited the Haunted Mansion, a room set up in the school to represent a spine-chilling, haunted house to inspire their setting descriptions.

They also worked together to record evidence and question suspects after discovering the body of murdered PE teacher, Mr Scott.

Children in Year 6 at Norbridge Academy, Worksop, took part in a series of events to create inspired pieces of writing.

After questioning some suspicious looking teachers, the children made their accusations and justifications on the class blog before discovering the identity of the murderer.

Author and poet Paul Cookson also made a special visit to the school to entertain the children with a selection of hilarious songs and poems, as well as working with the children to create poetic raps about Henry VII.

Throughout the day the children also took part in other activities such as making Pumpkin Crispie Cakes, writing diary entries as Henry VIII and burning off some energy in a sponsored Spooky Sprint.

The Haunted Mansion was decorated in decorations to inspire the students.

After each activity the children flocked to their class blogs to create pieces of writing inspired by their experiences, ranging from newspaper reports, character descriptions to spooky stories.

Noah, in Year 6, said: “I loved the murder mystery because I like problem solving. I predicted that Mr Huthart and Mrs Whittington worked together because they were avoiding questions, trying to blame other people and acting suspiciously.”

Emily, in Year 6, said: “The Haunted Mansion was terrifying but exciting! I liked touching the jellied brains and seeing the lights, pumpkins and cobwebs. It gave me brilliant ideas to use in my writing.”

Mr Huthart, head teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “It was wonderful to see the children enjoying the experience of sleeping at school for a Blogathon again.

“Throughout the day they produced some high-quality pieces of writing and were thrilled to know it was being read by people at home and a wider audience.

“Our Blogathons are a fantastic way to inspire the children to write while also providing an experience which enriches their time at Norbridge Academy.”

The children had to work together to solve the murder of PE teacher, Mr Scott.