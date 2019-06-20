Worksop school celebrates Good Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at a Worksop school are celebrating after being rated yet again as good by education watchdogs Ofsted.

Prospect Hill Infant and Nursery School was visited by inspectors on May 22 for a short inspection.

The report said the leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection in 2015.

Ofsted inspector Jane Salt said head teacher Louise Rose has built a dedicated team whose members share her ambitions to raise

standards and provide exciting and engaging learning experiences for pupils.

All areas of the school are extremely well presented and classrooms are attractive with good-quality resources to support learning. Displays celebrate pupils’ achievements and school events.

Pupils behave well at all times and have excellent attitudes to their learning. Good relationships are seen between pupils and adults, and pupils work cooperatively ith each other. Consequently, the school has a calm and purposeful atmosphere where tolerance and respect for others are high priority.

Parents and carers are supportive of the school and praise the staff for being approachable and ‘going above and beyond’. Head teacher louise Rose said: ““ We are delighted with our Ofsted report following our inspection on May 22nd 2019. It is the result of a great team effort from everyone involved with our school”