Worksop pupils name new electric street sweeper

Worksop pupils have given their seal of approval to a new electric street sweeper by designing artwork for it and coming up with a name for the vehicle.

By Kate Mason
Published 20th Mar 2023, 19:30 GMT- 1 min read

Following a demonstration of the new machine in Norbridge Academy’s playground and a question and answer session with Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Councillor Julie Leigh pupils came up with a variety of designs and name suggestions.

‘Roxy Clean Queen Machine’ was the name chosen by Freya Williams and the new sweeper features a design on the side panel by Halle Townsend.The other side panel features a design drawn by Natsumi Pearson.

‘Roxy Clean Queen Machine’ is expected to sweep up around 52 tonnes of litter a year. The machine will save around 14,000 kgs of C02 per year and around £7,000 a year in fuel costs. The machine is also is 91 per cent recyclable.

Livery designs created by Norbridge Academy pupils and Roxy Clean Queen Machine in action.
Councillor Julie Leigh said: “We are really grateful to the Norbridge Academy pupils, both for their fantastic design skills and their excellent questions on littering and the environment. As well as being our greenest street sweeper yet, Roxy Clean Queen Machine will also make a real difference to the cleanliness of our town centres.”

George Huthart, Head Teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: "Our children enjoyed seeing the sweeper in action and it is wonderful to see them getting excited about looking after the environment. They produced some excellent designs and I am sure the children will be excited to see the road sweeper out around Worksop."

