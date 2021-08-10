Hundreds of pupils across the region collected their A-level results on Tuesday morning.

The proportion of A-level students awarded an A or A* grade has surged to a record high this year, after exams were cancelled for a second consecutive year due to Covid-19.

Teachers have assessed students progress throughout the academic year, basing their results on student performance and other evidence.

Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop celebrate A-Level results

Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days for A-Levels and GCSEs have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.

Principal at Outwood Post 16 Centre, in Worksop, Janette Shea, said: “The determination of our students over the last year or so has been nothing short of inspirational.

"Despite everything that has happened, they have continued to engage with their studies and I am delighted that they can now enjoy their success together.”

Tuxford Academy pupil Ellie Hickman from Winthorpe, who has been awarded A*s in English literature, drama, psychology and extended project. Ellie will be taking up her place at the University of Sheffield to study English language and literature

Standout students at the post 16 centre, included Niall Goy, who got an A* in chemistry, physics and maths and an A in biology and Ellie Hagen with an A* in Law, Mathematics and Chemistry and an A grade in Spanish.

Niall will be going on to study medicine at the University of Nottingham and Ellie has commenced a degree level apprenticeship in Engineering.

Niall said: “I am absolutely over the moon with my grades.

"It’s been a tough year, for everyone, so to come out with these grades has really made the work worthwhile.

Wales High School pupils pick up their A-Level Results

"The staff at the school have been great with us despite everything that’s been happening, and it was nice to see how happy they were for me as well. Bring on September.”

Students at Tuxford Academy, part of the Diverse Academies Trust, were among those celebrating their success.

Top achievers included Ellie Hickman who was awarded A*s in English literature, drama, psychology and extended project.

Ellie, who will be going to he University of Sheffield to study English language and literature, said: “This really shows that all of my hard work has paid off, I am so pleased with my results and looking forward to starting at university in September.”

Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop celebrate A-Level results Toby Wynn, Oliver New, Niall Goy, Elliot Everatt, Lyndon Trezise

Principal at Tuxford Academy, Jon Hardy, said: “After another challenging year, I am very proud and pleased to see that so many of our students are now able to move on to their chosen destinations and take the next steps towards what I am certain are very bright futures.”

Students were celebrating at Worksop College after school saw nearly half of its grades awarded at A* and A.

Thomas Williams was delighted as he opened his results, receiving straight A*s across the board, meaning he has been granted a place at Hull York Medical School. Adam Smith also achieved a full run of A*s and will be joining him in the pursuit of achieving a career in medicine.

Headmaster John Price, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved yet another brilliant set of results, with nearly half our students achieving grades A* and A.

"The students at Worksop College have never failed to make me proud. Their display of resilience during this disrupted school year, and the excellent results they have achieved regardless, are the qualities of true Worksopians.”

Almost half of all the grades awarded at the Elizabethan Academy, in Retford were A* and A grades.

Principal Christine Horrocks said: “We are enormously proud of our sixth form students.

"Our sixth form students make an enormous contribution to the ethos of the school.

“They are superb role models, mentors and an inspiration to our younger students, never more so than in their response to the pandemic and their determination not to let it stand in the way of their aspirations and goals.”

Notable student performances included Daisie Ellis who achieved six A* grades and will go on to study natural sciences at Durham.

Wales High School was pleased to report some outstanding achievements including head prefect Alex Clarke who has achieved four A and A* grades in biology, maths, further maths and chemistry, to secure his place at Cambridge to study natural sciences.

Mel Coxon has not only achieved A and A* results in biology, chemistry and maths, but this year she has been competing in the hurdles at the English Athletics Championships. As well as her A-level success, she has been selected to represent the England U20 team at the 400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdles.

Headteacher Pepe Di’Iasio said, “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and it is with immense pride that we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

At Hill House in Doncaster, Worksop’s Rosie Stokes was very pleased with her B and 2 C grades.

Retford’s own theatre star, Oliver Barker, will now attend Drama School, delighted with his two Bs and a C grades.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire County Council’s committee chairman for children and young people’s services said: “Once again, students have completed their studies under extraordinary circumstances; throughout the year, they have dealt with further national lockdowns and accessing their education online.

"Some have had to self-isolate, possibly numerous times. Despite these challenges, young people have shown their ability to be resilient and to adjust to new ways of learning – they have much to celebrate and be proud of."