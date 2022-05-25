Staff, pupils and their families at St John’s Primary School, in Raymoth Lane, have officially opened their new tiny tots allotment - completed with a jubilee-themed scarecrow, thanks to one sewing granny who completed the project even with a broken shoulder.

The allotment has been transformed from wasteland beside the school by green-thumbed grandparents, and now holds an insect sanctuary ‘Bugingham Palace’, stepping stones, a mud kitchen, and not to mention many donated plants.

Pupils Alexa, Ruby and Ted have also planted fruit trees with their grandparents as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Spokesperson of early years foundation stage team, Linda Foy, said the grandparents have generously given their time in all weathers since starting the project in the winter.

She said: "We have been blessed with a beautiful outdoor classroom, the sky for ceiling, earth for a floor, and endless transparent open windows.

“Our grandparents have furnished it with love and dedication, helping to provide quality outdoor learning opportunities for the children, enabling them to explore the world around them, connect with nature, and engage their inquisitive little minds.

“Their patience with the children has been magical, sharing knowledge and honesty, especially answering questions.

“‘What is the purpose of an ant?’ is one that springs to mind.”

On behalf of the EYFS team, Linda thanked staff and governors for their support.

Any schools wishing to visit the gardens or take part in a seed-swap are welcome to get in touch.

1. Fruit tree planting for the Jubilee Ted was one of the students who planted a fruit tree for the Queen's Green Canopy, with the help of his grandparents. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Dedicated grandparents Many grandparents gave their time to the school's new allotment, teaching the pupils the joys of being in the outdoors along the way. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Jubilee garden guard Despite having a broken shoulder, one granny created a Royal Guard-inspired scarecrow for the allotment. She also donated a sparkling new spade for him to use. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Bugingham Palace Bugingham Palace will provide insects with a grand home in the garden. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales