Haggonfields Primary School, Marjorie Street, paid tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day by spelling out ‘100’ and taking part in the two minutes silence.

Students at the school were visited by ex-military guests: Alan Henry, chairman of Royal British Legion Worksop branch David Scott, and Worksop mayor councillor Tony Eaton.

The guests spoke to the children about their experiences and the significance of Remembrance, before taking part in fun camouflage military activities.

Around 90 pupils and staff paid their respects to veterans on the 100th Remembrance Day.

To end the morning, around 90 students and staff came together for the heartfelt photo.

Haggonfields head teacher, Stephanie Henry, said: “For Haggonfields Primary and the local area, Remembrance Day is of huge importance.

“We truly felt it was crucial for our children of today to understand the reasons why we remember and the power of wearing a poppy to mark the occasion.

“To mark the 100th year of the Poppy we had all children, staff and parents and carers outside to form the number 100 for our minute silence which truly was a powerful moment in the school’s history.