Sparken Hill Academy has set up a new cheerleading club for pupils to keep active and have fun through practicing routines and moves with an upcoming showcase.

The club is run for free by the school, and taught by foundation stage teacher Sam Ives as part of the school’s after-school provision.

Despite only running for four weeks, the routine is looking to be a big hit, and accompanied well by the smiling faces of the children.

KS1 cheerleading club at Sparken Hill Academy

Miss Ives said: “The children at Sparken Hill Academy are all new to cheerleading and are beginning to learn a range of skills such as jumps, tricks, pom dance, chants and stunts.

“They are currently working on a routine to showcase their talent to the rest of school and are developing their musicality, confidence and resilience.”