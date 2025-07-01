Worksop primary school is again 'outstanding' in all areas for Ofsted

A Worksop primary school has again been rated ‘outstanding’ following it’s latest inspection by Government watchdog Ofsted.

Norbridge Academy, on Stanley Street, was rated ‘outstanding’ for ‘quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, outstanding and early years provision.

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils thrive at this caring school and make excellent progress through the curriculum.

"Parents and carers hold positive views of the school, they appreciate how staff support their children and go above and beyond for them.

Norbridge Academy has been rated outstanding by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"The school has designed a broad, ambitious and well-planned curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.

"Teaching staff have excellent subject knowledge and understanding of what pupils should learn and swiftly address any gaps in learning or misconceptions that pupils have.

"As a result, pupils build on their prior learning securely and achieve high standards.

"The school places reading at the heart of its curriculum.

"Pupils read a range of high-quality texts in each subject which enhance the curriculum and develops their reading skills.

"Children in reception start to learn the sounds that letters make straight away.

"Staff are well trained and deliver phonics highly effectively and staff provide excellent support for any pupil who starts to fall behind.

"Pupils also have regular reading fluency sessions and daily story times.

"Pupils become confident and fluent readers and develop a love of reading.

“Staff have a thorough understanding of the special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) that pupils may have.

"The school provides staff with detailed information and training on how they can meet the needs of pupils with SEND.

"Staff use this information extremely well. This means that pupils with SEND access the same ambitious curriculum and make excellent progress through it.

"The school has established clear routines that pupils understand and follow.

"Pupils are polite and well-mannered and, as a result, the school is a calm and harmonious community.

"The school has an ambitious programme for pupils’ broader development and provides many opportunities for pupils to develop their understanding of fundamental British values and equality.

"The school has carefully mapped out the visits and residential trips pupils will have while at school.

"Pupils are exceptionally well prepared for their next steps.”

Your Guardian has contacted the school for comment.