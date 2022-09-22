Children at Norbridge Academy, on Stanley Street, learnt a harvest-themed song and dance to perform to their families in an assembly, before donating a number of food items from pupils’ families to Bassetlaw Food Bank.

A group of children from the school later visited the food bank, on Shrewsbury Road, to drop off the donations, and received a tour of the warehouse and packing facility.

The children learnt that Bassetlaw Food Bank provides parcels for over 200 people a week and that their donations alone would stock the service for two whole days.

Students, and their families, at Norbridge Academy donated items to Bassetlaw Food Bank.

George Huthart, head teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “The Harvest assemblies provided the chance to have a wonderful community celebration and it was fantastic to see so many parents and families support them.

“Bassetlaw Food Bank provides vital food parcels for people in need and we are thrilled to have been able to come together as a community to support their work.”

He added: “Our school belief system is to ‘be the best you can be’, and this is central to everything we do as a school. Part of that is showing care for the local community and helping to look out for people in need.”

Students were given a tour of Bassetlaw Food Bank by manager Robert Garland.

A spokesperson from Bassetlaw Food Bank said donations such as the one from the school were vital to keep the service running.

They said: “We’re grateful for the generous Harvest Festival donations from Norbridge Academy’s staff, pupils, and parents.

“Community support is vital to the service that we provide, as food parcels are made up from public donations.