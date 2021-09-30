The award, led by Carnegie School of Education and Minds Ahead CIC, ensures schools are using evidence-based approaches in line with the latest professional guidelines that work towards improving emotional health and wellbeing for both staff and pupils.

The assessment report found that the Netherton Road-based academy had used the framework of the Award to ‘very good effect’ in developing their mental health and wellbeing strategies, structures, and practices.

The report noted how the wellbeing of staff at Outwood Academy Portland was of ‘paramount importance’ and that the leaders at the academy had worked hard to ensure staff are supported and valued.

Jake Hughes and Hollie Price, year 7.

Godsway Dzoboku, Principal at Outwood Academy Portland, said: “At Outwood we are dedicated to putting students first and this goes beyond the classroom for us.

“We want to ensure our students are supported and are good citizens that can play positive active roles in the community at the point they leave us, as well as achieving academically.

“We believe we should always strive to improve in this area and we look forward to continuing to support our staff and students as best we can to help them fulfil their potential.

“We are all aware of how tough the last 18 months have been. We believe the best way to get through these tough periods is to work together which is why we are so determined to build these positive relationships.

Issy Jennings, year 10.