Worksop nursery owner honoured for services to childcare with Downing Street date

A nursery owner from Worksop enjoyed a day to remember at No 10 Downing Street to celebrate her commitment to childcare.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th May 2024, 16:13 BST
Zoe Croot, the owner of Lime Tree Nursery & The Fun Hub, was nominated by Alexander Strafford MP to attend the reception at Number 10 celebrating ‘Education Champions’ for Zoe’s commitment to developing childcare provisions and youth hubs in our region.

Zoe said: “It was an absolute privilege to be invited to No 10 and to be recognised by the government for the important work that we do for our whole community within the Lime Tree and Fun Hub network across South Yorkshire & Nottinghamshire.

“It provided us with a great opportunity to see British politics in action as well as being able to have the opportunity to network and meet other colleagues from the sector.”

Lime Tree nursery is a small family run business operating seven children’s day nurseries including one in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

