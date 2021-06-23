Worksop girl misses a year of education after losing out on school place

Cerys Whittaker has had to be homeschooled by her mum Sarah – who says she’s ‘no teacher’ and worries for her daughter’s wellbeing and future.

The 12-year-old, from Worksop was originally offered a place at Serlby Park Academy, in Bircotes.

Despite the school being around nine miles away, Sarah accepted this as Cerys’ older brother attends the same school and travels there by a taxi funded by Nottighamshire County Council.

“I assumed Cerys would be able to just hop in the taxi with her brother, but was later told this would not be allowed,” said Sarah.

"I was told Cerys would have to get public transport. No way – she was 11 at the time and even at 12, she’s still too young.

"There’s only one bus and it winds all the way through Carlton and Tickhill before it gets to Bircotes. Unfortunately, I don’t drive so can’t take her.”

Sarah told the school she would homeschool Cerys temporarily while she applied for a place for her daughter at Outwood Academy Valley, but was later told the school was oversubscribed

"As Cerys was still enrolled at Serlby, I got a £60 fine on top of that,” said Sarah.

Cerys has now missed out on around 15 months worth of schooling.

"It’s an absolute nightmare,” said Sarah. “I do my best, but I’m no teacher and she’s not getting the standard of education needed.

"I also worry about her development as she’s not seeing any of her friends she went to Prospect Primary school with. They’re all at Valley.”

It comes after a petition was set up in support of Riley Ridegon, the only pupil in his class to be denied a place at a school in his hometown.

His devsasted mum Lisa believes the 10-year-old, who will be forced to catch public transport to a school nine miles in Warsop, has been ‘singled out’.