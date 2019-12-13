Worksop garden centre donates daffodils to brighten up school grounds

Pupils and teachers at a local primary school will see a burst of colour in their school garden next spring, following a donation of daffodil bulbs from a Worksop garden centre.

Andrew Rawson, general manager at Notcutts Dukeries garden centre, presented young pupils at Carr Hill Primary in Retford with a large 20 kilo bag of bulbs, before helping the pupils to plant them around the school grounds.

Colleagues at the garden centre have also volunteered their time to help rejuvenate the school’s garden, including clearing brambles and tidying raised beds ready for gardening club pupils to use.

The daffodil donation is part of a nationwide initiative, with 18 Notcutts garden centres supplying spring bulbs and plants to a school in their local area.

The aim is to support children and young people to learn about gardening, and spend more time enjoying the health and wellbeing benefits of nature and the outdoors. The bulbs will also provide some spring colour to schools and communities across the country.

Andrew Rawson said: “Gardening and spending time outdoors has so many benefits, particularly for school children as it is a great space to learn about nature and how things grow.

We are delighted to support Carr Hill Primary School with a donation of daffodil bulbs, as well as helping to tidy and clear their school garden for pupils to enjoy in the coming months.”

Jane Gaddes, Carr Hill Primary School, said: “We are all looking forward to an extra splash of colour around the school next spring.”