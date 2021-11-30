Year 13 pupil Scott Lee won third place in New College of the Humanities’ Essay Competition.

NCH, a university-level college in London, has held the competition for the last four years for students in year 12 around the world to take part in.

Scott, from Worksop, came across the opportunity to showcase his passion for law and chose to do something constructive that would benefit his studies during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Scott Lee, now year 13 at Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop.

The essay, which explored whether one should be criminally liable for infecting another person with a disease, took two weeks to complete, taking up a lot of time, energy, research and commitment.

As he submitted it, Scott said he didn’t think anything would come of it as he was one of more than 2,000 applications, but shortly after he received a call he had won third place.

He received a certificate, a medal and £250.

To find out more and register for the NCH Essay Competition 2022, visit: https://www.nchlondon.ac.uk/pre-university-programmes/essay/