Worksop College sees best GCSE results in over ten years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a year when Ofqual predicted grades would remain consistent with last year’s results, Worksop College has not only bucked the trend but soared above expectations.

With the best 9-8/A* and 9-4/A*-C results in the last ten years, the College continues its upward trajectory. Even more remarkably, Worksop College has achieved a 100% pass rate in English, a significant accomplishment for a non-academically selective school. Worksop College, a broad-ability school which focuses on maximising individual potential, is proud to announce outstanding value-added results, with this year’s cohort significantly surpassing expectations based on their initial baseline assessments.

Lucy Sanders achieved remarkable success, securing all 9s and A* grades across ten subjects. Opting to continue her journey at Worksop College by joining the Sixth Form, she will focus on Spanish and two more subjects of which she is undecided. “I’m so happy that my hard work has paid off,” Lucy told us. “I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teachers and my parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next to open his results was Joe Parkin, who joined Worksop College from the school’s prep school, Ranby House. Joe was over the moon with his results, especially thrilled with the Grade 9 he achieved in Science, far surpassing his predicted Grade 6. Across the board, Joe was seventeen grades above what he was predicted. Looking ahead, Joe will continue his studies in the Sixth Form, taking Economics, PE, and Geography. In addition to his academic pursuits, Joe will remain a key player in the first-team cricket squad, a position he has held for the past year.

We're so proud of all our pupils today

Vrishin Balasubramanian, a friend of Joe’s since prep school, also celebrated outstanding success with his results this morning. With a string of 9s and A* grades, Vrishin will continue at Worksop College and study Biology, Chemistry, and Further Maths in the Sixth Form. In addition to his academic achievements, he will continue to pursue his co-curricular passions, including music lessons and playing piano in the band he has formed with his classmates.

Aspiring Lioness Holly Kershaw, who has been determined to join the Girls Football Academy since starting at Worksop College in Year 10, is celebrating an impressive set of results. She will take a Sport BTEC Extended Diploma while simultaneously participating in the academy’s rigorous football training programme – a unique offering for girls in the sport.

Fellow sportsperson Luke Baughan-Withington has achieved an exceptional set of results, with one 9, two 8s, two 7s, two 6s, and a B. This impressive performance reflects his hard work, particularly as he balances his schoolwork with a demanding hockey schedule. Luke has been committed to playing hockey both in and outside of school, representing the City of York Hockey Club and the Worksop College first team, which he will continue to do while studying his A Levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local boy Euan Hayes-Wormall was delighted to see seven 9s, two 8s, and an A* as he opened his results this morning. Over the past year, Euan has developed a keen interest in finance, which led him to secure work experience at Schroders Personal Wealth in London through a connection with a Worksop College alumnus. Euan will build on this interest by taking Economics, Spanish and Design & Technology in his A Levels.

Worksop College sees best GCSE results in over ten years

Another success story is Mia Juric, a talented student from Berlin who achieved outstanding GCSE results. Despite joining the school as a full boarder in Year 11, halfway through her studies, Mia excelled, particularly in Art, where she was among the 90% of pupils who secured the top Grade 9. Impressively, 100% of students in the subject achieved grades 7-9, highlighting Mia's exceptional performance and the school's commitment to excellence.

Headmaster, Dr John Price, looked on with pride as watched his pupils open their results:

“I’m immensely pleased that these are the best GCSE results we’ve achieved in over a decade, but what truly makes me proud is our outstanding value-added performance. The College’s values lie in bringing out the best in every pupil, and by offering a broad range of subjects and vocational opportunities, we’ve seen our pupils truly shine. This, of course, would not be possible without the amazing team of staff at the College, and for that I am deeply grateful.”