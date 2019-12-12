Worksop College riders set to represent region in national championship

Riders from Worksop College are in high spirits after qualifying for the National Schools County Show Jumping Championships.

Riders from Worksop College School bagged the top spot at the National Schools County Show Jumping Championships.

Edward and George Howard, aged 12 and 13 respectively, from Retford, Lucy Hallam, 17 from Eadingly and George and Emma Wright, 14, from Retford all took part – competing against 12 other schools to become the successful Nottinghamshire representatives.

The team won both the 90cm and 1m jumping classes and as the first-placed individual rider in both sections Edward will also be representing the county as an individual candidate in both the 90cm and 1m jumping classes.

Taking place at Hartpury University in April 2020, the riders will go up against regional winners from across the country.

Headmaster Dr Price, said: “What a fantastic achievement. We are incredibly proud of all the riders and very much look forward to the championships in April”