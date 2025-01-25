Woodsetts Primary School Open Day
Looking for a Nursery place for September 2025? Why not come along to our Open Morning on Saturday 22nd March 2025 between 10am and 12noon? We would love to show you our recently renovated classrooms and beautiful village school. There will be activities for the children, the team on hand to answer questions and refreshments to enjoy!
Woodsetts is a school where everyone feels welcome and children's behaviour is exceptional. Everyone achieves their very best.
We offer a full wraparound service with Breakfast Club opening at 7.45am and after school club running till 5.30pm. We also have a wide range of extracurricular clubs on each night ranging from sports, crafts and more!
Drop us an email or call to let us know you are coming or pop along on the day.