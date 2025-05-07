'Welcoming' Worksop primary school rated 'good' in all areas by Ofsted after inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop primary school is celebrating a successful latest Ofsted inspection – with the Government watchdog rating it ‘good across the board.

Worksop Priory Acdemy, on Holles Street, is part of the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi-Academy Trust and was decribed by inspectors as a ‘welcoming’ school.

The school was rated ‘good’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision, leading the ‘good’ overall rating.

Kevin Houghton, head teacher, said: “It was a really positive experience and it’s great for the school to get recognition of all its hard work and the great work it does for the community.

Worksop Priory Primary Academy has been rated 'good' by Ofsted following its latest inspection. Photo: Google

"We’ve got an excellent staff team here at Priory and we want to maintain the good standard that we’ve set.”

In their report, inspectors said: “This is a welcoming school where pupils benefit from learning in a caring environment.

"The school nurtures pupils’ well-being effectively which begins even before children start in the nursery year.

"Early on, families are invited to attend workshops and events with their children so that they can get to know the school and its staff.

"Parents and carers value the support that their children receive and pupils speak positively about the trusted adults they can speak with about any concerns they may have.

"Children make a strong start to their studies in the early years.

"They thrive because of the school’s well-considered curriculum and activities that nurture their curiosity and engagement with learning.

"Children create artwork, build things, explore with magnifiers and count objects with appropriate equipment.

"Caring relationships support children’s independence and confidence well and children in the early years are well prepared for their next stage of education.

“The school’s curriculum matches the breadth and ambition of the national curriculum.

“It is well-thought out and follows a logical order, so that pupils can build on what they know already and staff ask appropriate questions to check pupils’ understanding.

“Reading is promoted widely, pupils enjoy reading books for pleasure.

The school’s chosen phonics programme is implemented effectively and those pupils who struggle with their reading benefit from additional support and practice.

"The school has high expectations for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to be successful.

"It identifies and meets these pupils’ needs effectively.

"The school maintains close contact with families to ensure that pupils with SEND have the support and guidance that they need.

"These pupils achieve well.

"Staff are a collegiate and supportive team and parents say that they would recommend the school to others."

On what the school can do to improve, the inspectors said: “In some subjects, strategies to help pupils remember and articulate what they have

learned are not implemented consistently and effectively.

"Consequently, in these subjects, pupils sometimes struggle to recall important knowledge or use appropriate vocabulary to explain their understanding.

"The school should ensure that, in every subject, pupils learn and remember key knowledge and vocabulary so that they achieve a deep understanding of essential curriculum content.

"The school does not promote pupils’ understanding about some aspects of life in modern Britain, including fundamental British values, as well as it could do and should strengthen pupils’ knowledge of the diverse world of modern Britain.”