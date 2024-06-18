WalkSafe rolled out to promote safe journeys ahead of school holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Notts BID has continued to raise awareness of the digital tools available for pupils and their families planning their safe journeys to and from school, and while travelling across Bassetlaw, during the exam period and upcoming summer holidays.

The North Notts BID team recently visited The Elizabethan Academy secondary school in Retford to promote the benefits of using WalkSafe, the latest crime prevention measure from the North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership (NNBCRP).

Available to everyone as a free download, the WalkSafe app enables users to track their location and set timings so that chosen friends and family are aware of when a person is expected to arrive at a destination. The app can send automatic alerts to their contacts on the app if they do not finish their journey close to their anticipated time.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “As a community we have a responsibility to protect our student population navigating to and from school as well as during their free time. The WalkSafe app provides a free and immediate resource to spot potential signs of danger and will play a vital role supporting pupils in the district so they can make safe decisions, enjoying the remainder of the school term and summer holidays.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID (left centre), with principal Christine Horrocks (right centre) and pupils from The Elizabethan Academy

“It was great to speak with pupils at The Elizabethan Academy to hear their enthusiasm for one another’s welfare and they took great interest in how WalkSafe could be a vital tool to look after themselves and their friends.”

Christine Horrocks, principal of The Elizabethan Academy, said: “As both a principal of a secondary school and a parent, ensuring the personal safety and wellbeing of our young people is my top priority. I am thrilled to promote the WalkSafe app at The Elizabethan Academy as its features will significantly enhance the personal safety of young people in our community.

“By enabling students to share their location and estimated arrival times, together with information on safe space settings, this app offers invaluable protection, as well as reassurance for our young people and their parents. I commend North Notts Bid for supporting this vital initiative.”

North Notts BID will be engaging with further secondary schools across the district at the start of the next school year.

Sally added: “As we continue to build visibility and the user base of the app in the younger population, we are pleased to be hosting further pop ups in Bassetlaw schools. We will provide more opportunities for pupils to learn how the app can be a vital safety tool, encouraging them to adopt widely among their peer groups.

WalkSafe also highlights safe venues and refuge points so that people can choose the safest route to their destination, wherever that may be in the district, day or night. By providing information on crime hotspots, WalkSafe users can make an informed choice on their journey, which also includes an SOS function.

The WalkSafe app complements North Notts BID’s DISC crime reporting app, digital radio scheme and the Night Angels - a support service for the Saturday night-time economy. It also supports the evening economy alongside the recent introduction of Best Bar None accreditation that ensures people can socialise safely.

As well as schools, the BID is also calling out for more hospitality venues to become registered WalkSafe venues. Eligible venues must provide at least one of the following: Ask for Angela, Best Bar None accreditation, active bystander trained, security present, available mobile charging points, available sanitary products, or LGBTQIA+ friendly.

The WalkSafe app is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.