The High Street school received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.
Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Barlborough, said: “At Amazon, we are passionate about supporting the education and development of young people in our community.
“We’re pleased to support Barlborough Primary School with this donation.”
Kerry Towndrow-Birds, from the school, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon for this donation.
“It’s great to have such a supportive company on our doorstep.
“Donations like this enable us to keep our resources for our pupils up to date.”
The school plans to use the donation to purchase a collection of Project X books, which are part of an accredited scheme used to improve and develop pupil’s reading skills.