Village school welcomes a generous donation from Amazon

Barlborough Primary School has received a donation of £1,000 from the nearby Amazon fulfilment centre.

By Sally Outram
Monday, 9th May 2022, 8:43 am
Barlborough Primary School receives generous donation from Amazon

The High Street school received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.

Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Barlborough, said: “At Amazon, we are passionate about supporting the education and development of young people in our community.

“We’re pleased to support Barlborough Primary School with this donation.”

Kerry Towndrow-Birds, from the school, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon for this donation.

“It’s great to have such a supportive company on our doorstep.

“Donations like this enable us to keep our resources for our pupils up to date.”

The school plans to use the donation to purchase a collection of Project X books, which are part of an accredited scheme used to improve and develop pupil’s reading skills.

Village school