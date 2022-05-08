The High Street school received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.
Richard Cowlishaw-Ellison, site leader at Amazon in Barlborough, said: “At Amazon, we are passionate about supporting the education and development of young people in our community.
“We’re pleased to support Barlborough Primary School with this donation.”
Most Popular
-
1
Name for new school in Dinnington is announced as aerial picture shows construction work well underway
-
2
Beckingham pupils make history by choosing new street name
-
3
Worksop secondary school defends suspension record as councillors raise concerns
-
4
Help! A-level results next week - top tips for teens
-
5
In Pictures: Find out what the students at Outwood Post 16 Centre have been up to in Worksop this term
Kerry Towndrow-Birds, from the school, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Richard and the team from Amazon for this donation.
“It’s great to have such a supportive company on our doorstep.
“Donations like this enable us to keep our resources for our pupils up to date.”
The school plans to use the donation to purchase a collection of Project X books, which are part of an accredited scheme used to improve and develop pupil’s reading skills.