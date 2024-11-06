For current students, whether their fees increase too could depend on their university 💸

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The maximum amount universities can charge undergraduate students per year will increase for the first time since 2017.

Maintenance loans for lower-income students will also increase by the same amount.

Past borrowers will not be impacted, although learners who’ve already started their studies may be.

The government says this move is aimed at helping universities get back onto more stable financial footing.

How much students pay to go to university in England is set to rise, but they won’t necessarily be worse off - for the time being.

The government has this week announced that it will be increasing its cap on university tuition for undergraduate students, for the first time in more than seven years. Education secretary Bridget Phillipson also unveiled a new change to maintenance loans, moves she says will both support students and stabilise the university sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Universities UK, a group representing some 141 UK universities, last month called for tuition fees to increase in line with inflation. Currently institutions were losing money by educating domestic students, it said, and the quality of education was at risk, which could eventually mean bigger class sizes, fewer lectures, and less equipment.

So how much is tuition actually going to cost now, and will current or past learners with student loans be impacted by the change? Here’s what you need to know:

How much is tuition going to be now - and when will it change?

Tuition fees are currently capped for undergraduate university courses at £9,250 per year for students in England - a level set in 2017 - with most reportedly charging close to the limit.

But that is going to rise by 3.1% to £9,535 at the start of the 2025/26 academic year, which begins next autumn. This is an increase of £285 a year. For part-time students, maximum fees will increase from £6,935 to £7,145, while the fee cap for two-year or accelerated degrees will rise from £11,100 to £11,440.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education is a devolved issue in the UK, meaning that Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are able to set their own tuition limits. There are currently no fees for Scottish students studying at a Scottish university, while Northern Irish students studying at home can only be charged up to £4,750. Wales’ tuition cap is the same as England’s, although it is currently unknown whether fees will increase in the next academic year in any other parts of the UK.

The education secretary has announced the first university tuition fee rise in eight years | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Getty)

Will current or past students be impacted?

After leaving study, the Department for Education has confirmed that previous student loan borrowers will not see their monthly student loan repayments increase as a result of these changes.

If a borrower’s income is below the repayment threshold, they still won’t have to make any repayments. After 40 years any outstanding loan debt - including interest - will still be written off.

As for current students who have already begun their studies, whether they will see their fees rise from next year could depend on where they study. According to The Guardian, all students have a contractual relationship with their university, and they are covered by consumer protection law. But these contracts differ by institution. This means that some universities will be able to raise fees next year in line with the changes, while others will only be able to charge the new rate to new students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why the change?

There have been no fee increases for seven years, the Department for Education said in a statement, meaning that fees have not kept pace with inflation.

Financially, many UK universities say they are struggling. Some 40% were expected to run a budget deficit this year, and the Office for Students has forecasted that some four out of five institutions could be in the red by 2027.

The increase in fees would mean providers could start to address systemic problems and help ease pressure on their finances, the department continued. It also meant universities could continue to deliver “high quality education that boosts the life chances of those who choose this path, as well as protecting their status as engines of economic growth” - with university graduates earning an average of £100,000 more over their lifetime than non-graduates.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “The situation we have inherited means this government must take the tough decisions needed to put universities on a firmer financial footing so they can deliver more opportunity for students and growth for our economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other measures have been announced to support students?

Maintenance loans - a type of student loan which helps cover things like textbooks and living costs - are also set to get an inflation-linked increase. Not all learners are able to get maintenance loans, with eligibility linked to household income.

Cash-in-hand support for students receiving maintenance loan payments will also rise by 3.1%, “to help students from the lowest income families”. For most domestic students, this will be an extra £267 a year, but this rises to an extra £414 for those studying in London.

In exchange for the extra investment students were being asked to make, Phillipson and the Department for Education was calling on universities to “significantly step up work to boost access for disadvantaged students and break down barriers to opportunity”.

Recent data showed that the gap between disadvantaged students and their peers in moving on to university by age 19 was the highest on record. Universities would now be expected to play a stronger role in expanding access and improving outcomes for disadvantaged students, and the department said it planned to announce more reforms in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Education Secretary also announced that maximum tuition fees for classroom-based foundation years courses - essentially an extra year at the beginning of university, usually for for students who haven’t quite met the academic requirements for their chosen course - would be reduced to £5,760 from the start of the 2025/26 academic year. “This will ensure that courses are delivered more efficiently and at lower costs to students,” the department added.

What do you think about university tuition fees going up, and the other measures for students announced by the government? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.