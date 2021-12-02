Outwood Academy Valley students, Emily Cartwight and Issy Saul, were shortlisted for the national Girls Active Award 2021, which took place last week (November 24).

The award is part of the Girls Active programme which aims to get more girls aged eight to 18 active and enjoying PE, school sports and physical activity in their school.

Emily, in year 10, said: “I have really enjoyed being part of the Girls Active group and I made my own workout video for students to follow when we were in lockdown to help keep them motivated and active.”

Outwood Academy Valley students Emily Cartwight, year 10, and Issy Saul, year 11.

Issy, in year 11, said: “My confidence has grown due to being a member of Girls Active, I can make a difference to students in my school and the wider community”.

A spokesperson at Outwood Academy Valley, in Valley Road, said the school is ‘committed to empowering and supporting pupils to design physical activity opportunities within the school’.

The programme is by the Youth Sports Trust, in partnership with Woman in Sport and This Girl Can, and funded by the Sport England National Lottery.

Ali Oliver MBE, chief executive of the Youth Sport Trust, said: “The Girls Active and YST Young Changemaker Awards offer a fantastic opportunity for young people to not only be recognised, but allow them to reflect upon, and celebrate the impact of their work over the last year.